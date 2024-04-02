Arcus Bio's Phase III Trial Count Set To Hit Six By Early 2025

(RTTNews) - Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS), a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company designing combination therapies for cancer, expects to have six ongoing phase III trials for three distinct programs by the beginning of next year.

The investigational drugs in the pipeline include Domvanalimab, Zimberelimab, Casdatifan, Quemliclustat, Etrumadenant, AB598 and AB801.

Domvanalimab-Zimberelimab

A phase II, multi-arm, global study evaluating the safety and efficacy of various combinations of Domvanalimab and Zimberelimab in patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric, gastroesophageal junction or esophageal adenocarcinoma, dubbed EDGE-Gastric trial, is underway.

According to preliminary EDGE-Gastric trial data, reported last November, Domvanalimab plus Zimberelimab and chemotherapy showed encouraging overall response rate (ORR) and six-month progression-free survival (PFS) rate.

Updated PFS and ORR data from the EDGE-Gastric trial in first-line upper GI cancers are expected to be presented at the ASCO Annual Meeting in June 2024.

A phase III trial of Domvanalimab and Zimberelimab, plus chemotherapy, in patients with an upper gastrointestinal tract cancer that cannot be removed with surgery that has spread to other parts of the body, dubbed STAR-221, is also ongoing.

In a phase III trial, named STAR-121, Zimberelimab plus Domvanalimab in combination with chemotherapy is compared against Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) with chemotherapy in patients with untreated metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

The STAR-121 and STAR-221 trials are expected to complete enrollment this year.

Domvanalimab is also being tested in yet another phase III trial, named PACIFIC-8. In this trial, Domvanalimab plus AstraZeneca's Imfinzi (Durvalumab) is being evaluated in participants with locally advanced (stage 3), unresectable non-small cell lung cancer whose disease has not progressed following definitive platinum-based concurrent chemoradiation therapy.

The company is also planning to initiate a phase III trial of Domvanalimab and Zimberelimab, plus chemotherapy in perioperative non-small cell lung cancer.

Casdatifan

Casdatifan as monotherapy is under a phase I dose escalation and dose expansion study in participants with clear cell renal cell carcinoma and other solid tumors, dubbed ARC-20.

Early efficacy data from the dose-escalation and 100 mg dose-expansion cohorts of the ARC-20 trial, reported in February of this year, demonstrated signs of antitumor activity in patients with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma, according to the company. The reported data involved four patients spread across the three different dose levels say, 20 milligrams, 50 milligrams and 100 milligram of Casdatifan.

Efficacy data from the dose-expansion stage of the ARC-20 study focusing on the cohort of 30 patients treated with a 100 mg daily dose of Casdatifan are expected to be presented at a medical conference in the second half of 2024.

A phase III combination study of Casdatifan in clear cell renal cell carcinoma is expected to be initiated in early 2025.

Quemliclustat

A phase I/Ib trial evaluating Quemliclustat plus chemotherapy with or without Zimberelimab in patients with previously untreated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, dubbed ARC-8, is ongoing.

The data, reported in January of this year, demonstrated that the Median Overall Survival was 15.7 months for all patients treated with 100 mg Quemliclustat-based regimens in the ARC-8 study, which exceeds the historical benchmark data for chemotherapy alone.

A phase III trial of Quemliclustat in pancreatic cancer is expected to begin by early 2025.

Etrumadenant

A phase Ib/II study evaluating Etrumadenant plus Zimberelimab plus chemotherapy versus Bayer's approved drug Stivarga (regorafenib) in third-line metastatic colorectal cancer, dubbed ARC-9, is ongoing.

A phase II platform study operationalized by Roche evaluating Etrumadenant plus Roche's approved drug Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) plus chemotherapy versus chemotherapy in first-line metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, dubbed MORPHEUS-PDAC, is underway.

Data from the ARC-9 and MORPHEUS-PDAC trials are expected to be presented in the first half of 2024.

AB598

A phase I trial of AB598 when taken alone, and in combination with Zimberelimab and standard chemotherapy in participants with advanced malignancies, dubbed ARC-25, is underway.

AB801

AB801 is under a phase I study in advanced cancer patients, dubbed ARC-27. The first expansion cohort in NSCLC is expected to be initiated in 2025.

Cash Position

The company ended the year 2023, with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $866 million.

Arcus Bio's shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on March 15, 2018, under the symbol "RCUS", priced at $15 per share.

In January of this year, Gilead made an additional equity investment of $320 million in Arcus common stock at $21.00 per share. Gilead now owns 33% stake in Arcus.

In the last 1 year, RCUS has traded in a range of $12.95 to $25.47. As of this writing, the stock is at $18.18, down 1.60%.

