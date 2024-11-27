Arcus anti-TIGIT antibody differentiated from Roche’s, says Barclays

Barclays says Roche’s (RHHBY) SKY-01 failure is not totally unexpected but likely to be seen as a negative read-through for anti-TIGIT space. However, for Arcus Biosciences (RCUS), low expectations for its anti-TIGIT in lung cancer is likely already priced into the stock, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Barclays believes TIGIT “remains a show-me story at this point” and keeps an Overweight rating on Arcus with a $29 price target. The Arcus anti-TIGIT molecule is also differentiated from Roche’s tiragolumab given use of Fc-inactive domain for its anti-TIGIT antibody which could enable better safety and tolerability, the firm adds.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on RCUS:
- Arcus Biosciences rises 10.5%
- Arcus Biosciences Reports Q3 2024 Results
- Arcus Biosciences reports Q3 EPS ($1.00), consensus ($1.06)
- Arcus Biosciences announces results from Part 1 of ARC-10 trial
- Arcus Biosciences price target raised to $29 from $25 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.