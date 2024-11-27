Arcus anti-TIGIT antibody differentiated from Roche’s, says Barclays

Barclays says Roche’s (RHHBY) SKY-01 failure is not totally unexpected but likely to be seen as a negative read-through for anti-TIGIT space. However, for Arcus Biosciences (RCUS), low expectations for its anti-TIGIT in lung cancer is likely already priced into the stock, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Barclays believes TIGIT “remains a show-me story at this point” and keeps an Overweight rating on Arcus with a $29 price target. The Arcus anti-TIGIT molecule is also differentiated from Roche’s tiragolumab given use of Fc-inactive domain for its anti-TIGIT antibody which could enable better safety and tolerability, the firm adds.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RCUS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.