Arcus anti-TIGIT antibody differentiated from Roche’s, says Barclays

November 27, 2024 — 05:55 am EST

Barclays says Roche’s (RHHBY) SKY-01 failure is not totally unexpected but likely to be seen as a negative read-through for anti-TIGIT space. However, for Arcus Biosciences (RCUS), low expectations for its anti-TIGIT in lung cancer is likely already priced into the stock, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Barclays believes TIGIT “remains a show-me story at this point” and keeps an Overweight rating on Arcus with a $29 price target. The Arcus anti-TIGIT molecule is also differentiated from Roche’s tiragolumab given use of Fc-inactive domain for its anti-TIGIT antibody which could enable better safety and tolerability, the firm adds.

