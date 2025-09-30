Arcure (ENXTPA:ALCUR) Price Target Decreased by 23.33% to 3.99

The average one-year price target for Arcure (ENXTPA:ALCUR) has been revised to €3.99 / share. This is a decrease of 23.33% from the prior estimate of €5.20 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €2.34 to a high of €5.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.82% from the latest reported closing price of €3.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcure. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALCUR is 0.48%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 78K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WIGTX - Seven Canyons World Innovators Fund Institutional Class holds 54K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares , representing a decrease of 227.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALCUR by 61.02% over the last quarter.

WASIX - Seven Canyons Strategic Income Fund Investor Class holds 15K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing a decrease of 223.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALCUR by 62.62% over the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing a decrease of 83.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALCUR by 12.31% over the last quarter.

