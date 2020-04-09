Arcturus To Initiate Human Clinical Trial This Summer For COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) said that it plans to initiate a human clinical trial this Summer for its COVID-19 vaccine, also known as LUNAR-COV19.

It plans to enroll up to 76 healthy volunteer adults including elderly individuals, with follow-up over several months to evaluate extent and duration of immune response.

LUNAR-COV19 is a very low dose, potential single-shot, self-replicating mRNA vaccine that is devoid of any viral material or co-adjuvants. Utilizing Arcturus processes, the mRNA vaccine product is readily manufactured, with the initial GMP batch to be delivered in June.

In Thursday pre-market trade, ARCT is trading at $14.39, up $0.63 or 4.58 percent.

