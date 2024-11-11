Arcturus Therapeutics receives FDA clearance to begin H5N1 vaccine trial

Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Holdings announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a “Study Can Proceed” notification for the Company’s Investigational New Drug application, ARCT-2304, a self-amplifying mRNA vaccine candidate for active immunization to prevent pandemic influenza disease caused by H5N1 virus. The clinical study is funded by Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and designed to enroll approximately 200 healthy adults in the United States. “Arcturus is actively engaged with the U.S. government to prepare for the next pandemic, and clearance to proceed into the clinic with our STARR self-amplifying mRNA technology is a key step in this important process,” said Joseph Payne, President & CEO of Arcturus Therapeutics. “The Phase 1 clinical trial is designed to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of ARCT-2304 as a potential vaccine to protect against the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza.”

