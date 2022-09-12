Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:ARCT) shareholders have endured a 71% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) share price has gained 17% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been stomach churning. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 71% in the last year. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings increased its revenue by 366%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So the hefty 71% share price crash makes us think the company has somehow offended market participants. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGM:ARCT Earnings and Revenue Growth September 12th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. You can see what analysts are predicting for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 71%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 14%, likely weighing on the stock. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 13% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings you should be aware of.

