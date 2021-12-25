Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:ARCT) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings had US$60.8m of debt, an increase on US$15.1m, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$413.9m in cash, so it actually has US$353.1m net cash.

A Look At Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings' Liabilities

NasdaqGM:ARCT Debt to Equity History December 25th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings had liabilities of US$118.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$57.2m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$413.9m and US$2.02m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$240.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings is taking a careful approach to debt. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 14%, to US$8.8m. We would much prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$102m and booked a US$196m accounting loss. But the saving grace is the US$353.1m on the balance sheet. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings .

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

