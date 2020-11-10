Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Just Reported Third-Quarter Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its quarterly results last week. Statutory earnings fell substantially short of expectations, with revenues of US$2.3m missing forecasts by 24%. Losses exploded, with a per-share loss of US$0.92 some 93% below prior forecasts. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGM:ARCT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 11th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings' ten analysts is for revenues of US$150.6m in 2021, which would reflect a huge 1,367% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.063 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$152.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.43 in 2021. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the large cut to new EPS forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at US$74.50, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings at US$82.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$65.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 14x revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 9.6%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 20% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$74.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

