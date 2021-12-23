Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (ARCT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (Symbol: ARCT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.28, changing hands as low as $39.70 per share. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARCT's low point in its 52 week range is $24.87 per share, with $103.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.82.

