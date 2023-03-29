Arcturus Therapeutics Gains On Reporting Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) shares are progressing more than 24 percent on Wednesday morning trade after reporting profit of $117.34 million in the fourth quarter compared to loss of $38.66 million last year. Revenue for the quarter surged to $160.29 million from $5.79 million a year ago.

The late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines company also announced the completion of full enrollment in the Phase 3 study to evaluate ARCT-154 as a booster vaccine for COVID-19.

Currently, shares are at $18.98, up 22.45 percent from the previous close of $15.50 on a volume of 2,467,836.

