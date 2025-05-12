Stocks
ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $ARCT Reports Quarterly Earnings

May 12, 2025 — 04:31 pm EDT

ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS ($ARCT) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.52 per share, beating estimates of -$1.36 by $0.84. The company also reported revenue of $29,380,000, beating estimates of $28,433,520 by $946,480.

ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 548,761 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,312,474
  • SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 479,482 shares (+129.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,136,809
  • J. GOLDMAN & CO LP added 296,045 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,023,883
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 271,572 shares (+101.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,608,576
  • MPM BIOIMPACT LLC added 240,435 shares (+109.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,080,181
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 236,073 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,006,158
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 229,631 shares (-7.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,431,792

ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARCT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025
  • H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

