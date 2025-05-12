ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $ARCT Reports Quarterly Earnings

ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS ($ARCT) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.52 per share, beating estimates of -$1.36 by $0.84. The company also reported revenue of $29,380,000, beating estimates of $28,433,520 by $946,480.

ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARCT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

