US Markets
ARCT

Arcturus Therapeutics begins human trials of potential COVID-19 vaccine

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc said on Tuesday the first group of participants had been dosed in an early-stage trial testing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate and that results from the trial were expected in the fourth quarter.

Adds details on the study, shares

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc ARCT.O said on Tuesday the first group of participants had been dosed in an early-stage trial testing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate and that results from the trial were expected in the fourth quarter.

Shares of the San Diego, California-based company rose about 4% in trading before the bell.

The company is among several drugmakers racing to develop a safe and effective vaccine for the new coronavirus that has killed more than 735,000​ people globally.

Arcturus in April said preclinical data testing its experimental vaccine, ARCT-021, which is being developed jointly with Singapore's Duke-NUS Medical School, showed the vaccine candidate could trigger an immune response to the virus.

"Based on preclinical immunogenicity data, our self-replicating mRNA-based investigational vaccine could have a highly differentiated safety and efficacy profile, and may potentially allow vaccination at very low doses, and with a single administration," Arcturus Chief Executive Officer Joseph Payne said in a statement.

The current trial includes two parts that will assess ARCT-021's dosing, safety and effectiveness in participants including older adults aged between 56 and 80 years.

ARCT-021, like Moderna Inc's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine candidate, uses mRNA, or messenger RNA, to inoculate against the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARCT MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular