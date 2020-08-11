Arcturus Therapeutics begins human trials of COVID-19 vaccine

US Markets
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc said on Tuesday the first group of participants had been dosed in an early-stage trial testing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate and that it was expecting results from the trial in the fourth quarter.

The trial, which evaluates its experimental vaccine ARCT-021, includes two parts with the first part testing it in adults aged between 21 and 55 years and the second in older adults aged between 56 and 80 years.

