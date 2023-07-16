Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Surges 15.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Arcturus Therapeutics ARCT shares ended the last trading session 15% higher at $35.44. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 12.1% gain over the past four weeks.

The surge in stock prices can be attributed to the reaffirmed "buy" rating by renowned stock analysts at Guggenheim for Arcturus Therapeutics. The company is a global late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccines, that is focused on the development of therapies for rare diseases.

This pharmaceutical company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.52 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +36.6%. Revenues are expected to be $52.1 million, up 92.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Arcturus Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ARCT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Arcturus Therapeutics belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC ADAP, closed the last trading session 3.1% lower at $0.90. Over the past month, ADAP has returned -7.9%.

For Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.17. This represents a change of +39.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

