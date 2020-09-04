Arcturus Therapeutics Announces Preclinical Publication Of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

(RTTNews) - Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT), Friday announced that its manuscript is now available on an online preprint server at Bioarchive and is concurrently undergoing scientific peer review.

The manuscript provides an in-depth assessment of humoral- and cell-mediated immune activation following a single shot vaccination in mice and shows that LUNAR-COV19 (ARCT-021) produced robust antibody responses, with neutralizing antibody titers increasing up to day 60.

In addition, single doses of LUNAR-COV19 at both the 2 µg and 10 µg levels completely protected human ACE2 transgenic mice from both mortality and even measurable infection following wild-type SARS-CoV-2 challenge.

The company believes that the findings from this study, which was conducted in collaboration with Duke-NUS Medical School, collectively suggest the potential of LUNAR-COV19 as a single dose vaccine. The company is currently evaluating LUNAR-COV19 in a Phase 1/2 clinical study.

Arcturus is a clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases.

