Arcturus Gets FDA's Fast Track Tag for Influenza Vaccine Candidate

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ARCT announced that the FDA has granted a Fast Track designation to its self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) vaccine candidate, ARCT-2304, for active immunization to protect against the influenza A H5N1 virus.

The Fast Track designation from the FDA facilitates rapid development and expedites the review of vaccines that are being developed to treat serious conditions and have the potential to address unmet medical needs.

The Fast Track tag is likely to expedite the development path for ARCT-2304 and help in faster regulatory filing for the vaccine in the United States.

ARCT’s Price Performance

Year to date, shares of Arcturus have plunged 44.9% compared with the industry’s decline of 7.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In November 2024, the FDA cleared the investigational new drug (IND) application to begin clinical studies on the sa-mRNA vaccine candidate, ARCT-2304, for active immunization to prevent pandemic influenza disease caused by the H5N1 virus.

The phase I study in the United States is funded by Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

ARCT’s sa-mRNA Vaccine for COVID-19

Arcturus developed the first sa-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, Kostaive. The company has a collaboration agreement with renowned vaccine company CSL Seqirus for making innovative mRNA vaccines.

In November 2023, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) approved Kostaive for initial vaccination and booster for adults aged 18 years and above. The regulatory body in Japan also approved/authorized the updated formulation of the sa-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, Kostaive, targeting the variant JN.1 in September 2024.

Arcturus launched Kostaive in Japan in the same month. The vaccine is marketed in Japan by Meiji Seika Pharma, which obtained the rights for distribution from CSL Seqirus.

A biologics license application for Kostaive in the United States is expected to be filed later in 2025.

ARCT’s Wholly-Owned mRNA Therapeutic Candidates

Arcturus' wholly-owned mRNA therapeutic candidates include ARCT-032 and ARCT-810, which are being developed to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency, respectively.

Arcturus initiated dosing in a phase II multiple-ascending dose study to evaluate ARCT-032 in people with CF in December 2024. Interim data from the same is expected by the end of the second quarter of 2025.

Arcturus is evaluating ARCT-810 in a phase II multiple-ascending dose study for the treatment of OTC deficiency. Interim data from this study is expected by the end of the second quarter of 2025.

The successful development of these candidates will be a big boost for the company.

ARCT's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Arcturus currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. JAZZ, Krystal Biotech, Inc. KRYS and ADMA Biologics, Inc. ADMA, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings per share have increased from $22.11 to $23.33 for 2025. During the same time, earnings per share estimates for 2026 have increased from $23.23 to $23.35. Year to date, shares of JAZZ have declined 17.1%.

JAZZ’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 3.20%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings per share have increased from $5.40 to $7.00 for 2025. During the same time, earnings per share estimates for 2026 have increased from $9.15 to $10.84. Year to date, shares of KRYS have increased 2.6%.

KRYS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 3.29%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings per share have increased from 69 cents to 71 cents for 2025. During the same time, earnings per share estimates for 2026 have increased from 87 cents to 93 cents. Year to date, shares of ADMA have increased 9%.

ADMA’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 32.80%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.