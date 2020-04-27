Arcturus Announces Positive Preclinical Data For COVID-19 Vaccine; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) announced positive immunogenicity data from its preclinical study for the company's COVID-19 Vaccine.

In Monday pre-market trade, ARCT is trading at $25.00 up $2.43 or 10.77 percent.

The data show that the company's STARR mRNA is superior to conventional mRNA at all equivalent doses and timepoints, Arcturus said in a statement.

According to the company, self-replicating mRNA significantly increases spike protein expression, yielding many-fold higher seroconversion rates. The results at the 2 µg dose suggest LUNAR-COV19 has the potential to immunize millions more people.

The company noted that LUNAR-COV19 remains on track to initiate human clinical trials this summer.

