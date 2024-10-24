News & Insights

ArcticZymes Showcases Enzyme Innovations at ESGCT 2024

October 24, 2024 — 02:33 am EDT

ArcticZymes Technologies ASA (DE:B4V) has released an update.

ArcticZymes Technologies ASA showcased its groundbreaking enzyme innovations at the ESGCT 2024 conference, highlighting the superior performance of its M-SAN HQ in improving gene therapy processes. Collaborations with prominent research centers demonstrated significant advancements in virus-like particle purification and lentiviral vector production, emphasizing ArcticZymes’ pivotal role in enhancing process efficiency and product quality. This success underscores the company’s impact on the competitive gene therapy landscape.

