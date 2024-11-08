News & Insights

ArcticZymes Chairman Increases Stake, Boosting Investor Confidence

November 08, 2024 — 02:51 am EST

ArcticZymes Technologies ASA (DE:B4V) has released an update.

Frank Mathias, Chairman of the Board at ArcticZymes Technologies, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 2,000 shares at EUR 1.194 each. This strategic move highlights confidence in the company’s future by its leadership, potentially attracting investor interest. ArcticZymes Technologies, based in Norway, specializes in developing recombinant enzymes for various applications.

