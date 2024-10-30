Arctic Fox Ventures Completes Key Exploration Phase

Arctic Fox Ventures, Inc. (TSE:AFX) has released an update.

Arctic Fox Lithium Corp. has successfully completed its Phase 2 exploration program at the Pontax North property in Québec. The program focused on three high priority areas, using targeted stripping and controlled blasting methods to evaluate mineral potential, particularly for lithium and other rare metals. The results from the 18 samples collected are currently being analyzed to further understand the site’s geological prospects.

