News & Insights

Stocks

Arctic Fish Reports Strong Q3 Performance

November 06, 2024 — 01:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Arctic Fish Holding AS (DE:6TW) has released an update.

Arctic Fish Holding AS reported a third consecutive quarter of improved operational EBIT per kilogram despite a decrease in harvested quantities compared to last year. The company reiterated its long-term harvest volume guidance, aiming for 25,000 tonnes by 2029. Arctic Fish continues to leverage its extensive production capacity and sustainable value chain in Iceland’s Westfjords.

For further insights into DE:6TW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.