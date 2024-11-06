Arctic Fish Reports Strong Q3 Performance

Arctic Fish Holding AS (DE:6TW) has released an update.

Arctic Fish Holding AS reported a third consecutive quarter of improved operational EBIT per kilogram despite a decrease in harvested quantities compared to last year. The company reiterated its long-term harvest volume guidance, aiming for 25,000 tonnes by 2029. Arctic Fish continues to leverage its extensive production capacity and sustainable value chain in Iceland’s Westfjords.

