Arctic Fish Holding AS’s Successful Annual Meeting

May 30, 2024 — 10:10 am EDT

Arctic Fish Holding AS (DE:6TW) has released an update.

Arctic Fish Holding AS conducted its annual general meeting electronically on May 30, 2024, with a strong shareholder presence representing over 86% of total shares. Key agenda items including the approval of annual financial statements, auditor remuneration, and board remuneration received unanimous support. Details of the meeting outcomes can be accessed through the company’s investor relations website.

