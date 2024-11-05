Arctic Bioscience AS to Elect New Auditor in Upcoming Meeting

Arctic Bioscience AS (DE:9TD) has released an update.

Arctic Bioscience AS is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting virtually on November 19, 2024, where key agenda items include the election of PricewaterhouseCoopers AS as the new auditor following a tender process. The company encourages shareholders to vote in advance or by proxy to facilitate an efficient meeting.

For further insights into DE:9TD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.