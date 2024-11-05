News & Insights

Arctic Bioscience AS to Elect New Auditor in Upcoming Meeting

November 05, 2024 — 03:33 am EST

Arctic Bioscience AS (DE:9TD) has released an update.

Arctic Bioscience AS is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting virtually on November 19, 2024, where key agenda items include the election of PricewaterhouseCoopers AS as the new auditor following a tender process. The company encourages shareholders to vote in advance or by proxy to facilitate an efficient meeting.

