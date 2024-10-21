Arctic Bioscience CEO Expands Shareholding in Biotech Firm

Arctic Bioscience AS (DE:9TD) has released an update.

Arctic Bioscience CEO Christer Valderhaug has increased his stake in the company by purchasing an additional 10,000 shares, bringing his total to 57,630 shares. Arctic Bioscience is a biotech firm known for developing the psoriasis drug candidate HRO350 and selling dietary supplements globally under the ROMEGA® brand.

