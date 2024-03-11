News & Insights

Markets
ACA

Arcosa To Acquire Ameron Pole Products - Quick Facts

March 11, 2024 — 08:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ameron Pole Products, LLC from NOV Inc. (NOV) for $180 million in cash. Ameron is a manufacturer of highly engineered, premium concrete and steel poles for a broad range of infrastructure applications, including lighting, traffic, electric distribution, and small-cell telecom. It has four manufacturing facilities strategically located in Alabama, California, and Oklahoma.

Arcosa expects to fund the $180 million purchase price with a combination of cash on-hand and borrowings available under its revolving credit facility.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACA
NOV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.