Arcosa To Privately Offer $600 Mln Of Sr. Notes

August 12, 2024 — 07:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Arcosa, Inc. (ACA), a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, Monday announced its plan to privately offer $600 million in senior notes due 2032.

Arcosa intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with expected borrowings under the Term Loan B Facility due 2031, to fund the $1.2 billion acquisition of the construction materials business of Stavola Holding Corporation, and the remaining to repay debts under its revolving credit facility.

