Arcosa initiated with an Overweight at Barclays

October 29, 2024 — 05:50 am EDT

Barclays analyst Adam Seiden initiated coverage of Arcosa (ACA) with an Overweight rating and $106 price target In materials the firm sees aggregates, particularly crushed stone aggregates in growing locations, as more durable through the cycle. Arcosa has a higher percentage of aggregates in growth regions, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the broader materials sector have been boosted by “thematic tailwinds.”

