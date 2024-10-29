Arcosa initiated with an Overweight at Barclays

Barclays analyst Adam Seiden initiated coverage of Arcosa (ACA) with an Overweight rating and $106 price target In materials the firm sees aggregates, particularly crushed stone aggregates in growing locations, as more durable through the cycle. Arcosa has a higher percentage of aggregates in growth regions, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the broader materials sector have been boosted by “thematic tailwinds.”

