Arcosa, Inc.'s (NYSE:ACA) Financials Are Too Obscure To Link With Current Share Price Momentum: What's In Store For the Stock?

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 10% over the last three months. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Arcosa's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Arcosa is:

4.8% = US$91m ÷ US$1.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.05 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Arcosa's Earnings Growth And 4.8% ROE

When you first look at it, Arcosa's ROE doesn't look that attractive. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 9.6%. Thus, the low net income growth of 3.6% seen by Arcosa over the past five years could probably be the result of the low ROE.

We then compared Arcosa's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 9.1% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NYSE:ACA Past Earnings Growth June 2nd 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Arcosa is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Arcosa Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

A low three-year median payout ratio of 8.2% (implying that the company retains the remaining 92% of its income) suggests that Arcosa is retaining most of its profits. However, the low earnings growth number doesn't reflect this as high growth usually follows high profit retention. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

In addition, Arcosa only recently started paying a dividend so the management must have decided the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Arcosa can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

