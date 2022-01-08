Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) insiders sold US$2.5m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

In the last year, many Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Arcosa

The Group President, Kerry Cole, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$63.36 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$51.36). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in Arcosa didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ACA Insider Trading Volume January 8th 2022

Does Arcosa Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Arcosa insiders own about US$39m worth of shares. That equates to 1.6% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Arcosa Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Arcosa shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at Arcosa in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Arcosa and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

