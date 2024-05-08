Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Arcosa (ACA)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 5.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $89.17 in the previous session. Arcosa has gained 6.3% since the start of the year compared to the 10.5% move for the Zacks Construction sector and the 11.1% return for the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 2, 2024, Arcosa reported EPS of $0.73 versus consensus estimate of $0.57 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 3.26%.

For the current fiscal year, Arcosa is expected to post earnings of $3.43 per share on $2.66 billion in revenues. This represents a 6.19% change in EPS on a 15.15% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $4.01 per share on $2.9 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 17.06% and 9.08%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Arcosa may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Arcosa has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are D and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 25.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 19.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 13.4X versus its peer group's average of 13.1X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Arcosa currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Arcosa passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Arcosa shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does ACA Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ACA have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Owens Corning Inc (OC). OC has a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Owens Corning Inc beat our consensus estimate by 18.09%, and for the current fiscal year, OC is expected to post earnings of $15.37 per share on revenue of $9.77 billion.

Shares of Owens Corning Inc have gained 3.2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 11.39X and a P/CF of 8.1X.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is in the top 14% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ACA and OC, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Owens Corning Inc (OC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.