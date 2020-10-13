Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ACA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that ACA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $49.05, the dividend yield is .41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACA was $49.05, representing a -0.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.39 and a 74.31% increase over the 52 week low of $28.14.

ACA is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). ACA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.44. Zacks Investment Research reports ACA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.32%, compared to an industry average of -7.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ACA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

