Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ACA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that ACA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACA was $61.66, representing a 7.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.26 and a 119.12% increase over the 52 week low of $28.14.

ACA is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). ACA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.41. Zacks Investment Research reports ACA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.81%, compared to an industry average of .3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ACA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ACA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ACA as a top-10 holding:

Franklin FTSE France ETF (FLFR)

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AIRR with an increase of 38.41% over the last 100 days. FLFR has the highest percent weighting of ACA at 4655%.

