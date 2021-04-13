Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ACA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that ACA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.25, the dividend yield is .32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACA was $63.25, representing a -7.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.46 and a 103.83% increase over the 52 week low of $31.03.

ACA is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). ACA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.18. Zacks Investment Research reports ACA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -14.9%, compared to an industry average of 12.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ACA Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ACA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ACA as a top-10 holding:

Opus Small Cap Value ETF (OSCV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OSCV with an increase of 25.08% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ACA at 0.02%.

