Arcosa, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $23.6 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $39.2 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Arcosa, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $24.0 million or $0.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $632.0 million from $598.6 million last year.

Arcosa, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $23.6 Mln. vs. $39.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.48 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue: $632.0 Mln vs. $598.6 Mln last year.

