Is Arcosa (ACA) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Arcosa (ACA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Arcosa is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 92 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arcosa is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACA's full-year earnings has moved 10.8% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ACA has returned 3.1% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of -7.3%. This means that Arcosa is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Construction sector, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTTF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1.9%.

In DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 50% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Arcosa belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 33 individual stocks and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 8.2% so far this year, so ACA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Arcosa and DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTTF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.