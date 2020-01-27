Arcosa (ACA) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know

Arcosa (ACA) closed at $44.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.89%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of infrastructure-related products and services had lost 0.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 4.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ACA as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.34, down 15% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $485 million, up 29.54% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ACA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ACA is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ACA has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.15 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.02, so we one might conclude that ACA is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that ACA has a PEG ratio of 1.36 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ACA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

