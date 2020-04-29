Arcosa (ACA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.54, changing hands as low as $37.12 per share. Arcosa Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACA's low point in its 52 week range is $28.14 per share, with $47.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.88.

