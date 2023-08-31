Arcosa (ACA) Price Target Increased by 5.88% to 88.13

The average one-year price target for Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) has been revised to 88.13 / share. This is an increase of 5.88% from the prior estimate of 83.23 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 80.80 to a high of 94.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.11% from the latest reported closing price of 78.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 635 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcosa. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 4.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACA is 0.28%, an increase of 10.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 55,553K shares. The put/call ratio of ACA is 1.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,397K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,522K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACA by 12.16% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,197K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,900K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,515K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,498K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACA by 12.06% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,424K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,473K shares, representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACA by 12.61% over the last quarter.

Arcosa Background Information

Arcosa, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with leading positions in construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets. Arcosa reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Construction Products segment, the Engineered Structures segment, and the Transportation Products segment.

