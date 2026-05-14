Arcosa (ACA) Price Target Increased by 11.34% to 145.18

The average one-year price target for Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) has been revised to $145.18 / share. This is an increase of 11.34% from the prior estimate of $130.39 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $159.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.66% from the latest reported closing price of $128.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcosa. This is an decrease of 276 owner(s) or 42.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACA is 0.06%, an increase of 68.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.31% to 49,583K shares. The put/call ratio of ACA is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,858K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,635K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,750K shares , representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACA by 10.78% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,198K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 1,971K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,680K shares , representing an increase of 14.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACA by 17.49% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,953K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,244K shares , representing a decrease of 14.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACA by 29.94% over the last quarter.

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