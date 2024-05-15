Arcos Dorados Q1 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. (ARCO), a restaurant chain and McDonald's franchisee, reported Wednesday that net income attributable to the company for the first quarter declined to $28.51 million or $0.14 per share from $37.41 million or $0.18 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter grew 9.1 percent to $1.08 billion from $990.79 million in the same quarter last year. However, it surged 46.8 percent in constant currency. Systemwide comparable sales grew 38.6 percent in the first quarter.

