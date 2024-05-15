News & Insights

ARCO

Arcos Dorados Q1 Profit Declines

May 15, 2024 — 07:46 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. (ARCO), a restaurant chain and McDonald's franchisee, reported Wednesday that net income attributable to the company for the first quarter declined to $28.51 million or $0.14 per share from $37.41 million or $0.18 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter grew 9.1 percent to $1.08 billion from $990.79 million in the same quarter last year. However, it surged 46.8 percent in constant currency. Systemwide comparable sales grew 38.6 percent in the first quarter.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
