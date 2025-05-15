Arcos Dorados Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Surpass

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.'s ARCO first-quarter 2025 earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line grew while the top line tumbled.



During the quarter, management highlighted the impact of adverse foreign currency translation effects and macroeconomic pressures in several key markets. While revenues in constant currency grew year over year, U.S. dollar-denominated figures were dragged down by weaker local currencies, especially in Brazil and Argentina. Additionally, cautious consumer spending across Latin America limited traffic growth at its restaurants.



Following the results, the company's shares lost 5.6% during trading hours yesterday.

ARCO’s Q1 in Detail

The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 7 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents by 46.2%. In the year-ago quarter, it reported an adjusted EPS of 14 cents. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

The quarterly revenues of $1.08 billion topped the consensus mark of $1.07 billion by 0.9% but declined 0.4% year over year. The performance was tempered by calendar effects such as Leap Day and Holy Week, and significantly impacted by currency depreciation in several key markets. On a constant currency basis, the quarterly revenues grew 14.1% from last year’s quarter.



In the first quarter, the company’s systemwide comparable sales grew 11.1% year over year compared with 21.5% growth reported in the prior-year quarter. The quarter’s digital sales increased 6.3% year over year.

Arcos Dorados’ Q1 Operating Highlights

During the first quarter, food and paper costs came in at $366.6 million compared with $360.9 million reported in the prior-year quarter. General and administrative expenses were up 6.8% year over year to $73.3 million.



The operating income was $45.1 million compared with $67.6 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter came in at $91.3 million compared with $108.9 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 160 basis points (bps) year over year to 8.5%.

Balance Sheet of ARCO

As of March 31, 2025, Arcos Dorados had total cash and cash equivalents of $404.6 million, up from $135.1 million at 2024-end.



Total financial debt as of March 31, 2025, was $1.16 billion, up from $707.6 million as of 2024-end.

Store Development of Arcos Dorados

In the first quarter of 2025, Arcos Dorados expanded its footprint by adding 12 new Experience of the Future (EOTF) restaurants, including 10 free-standing units. By the end of March 2025, it operated a total of 1,669 EOTF restaurants, representing 68% of its overall restaurant portfolio. The company aims to ramp up its development pace throughout the year to meet its full-year target of opening 90 to 100 new locations.

ARCO’s Zacks Rank

Arcos Dorados currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

