Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Arcos Dorados Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = US$36m ÷ (US$2.3b - US$473m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Arcos Dorados Holdings has an ROCE of 2.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 7.5%.

NYSE:ARCO Return on Capital Employed November 3rd 2021

In the above chart we have measured Arcos Dorados Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Arcos Dorados Holdings here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Arcos Dorados Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 15% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a related note, Arcos Dorados Holdings has decreased its current liabilities to 21% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line On Arcos Dorados Holdings' ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Arcos Dorados Holdings' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 20% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

If you'd like to know more about Arcos Dorados Holdings, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

While Arcos Dorados Holdings may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

