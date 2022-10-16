Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Arcos Dorados Holdings Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Arcos Dorados Holdings had US$775.4m in debt in June 2022; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$289.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$486.0m.

A Look At Arcos Dorados Holdings' Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Arcos Dorados Holdings had liabilities of US$628.1m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.56b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$289.4m in cash and US$109.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$1.79b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$1.51b, we think shareholders really should watch Arcos Dorados Holdings's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Looking at its net debt to EBITDA of 1.4 and interest cover of 4.1 times, it seems to us that Arcos Dorados Holdings is probably using debt in a pretty reasonable way. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. Pleasingly, Arcos Dorados Holdings is growing its EBIT faster than former Australian PM Bob Hawke downs a yard glass, boasting a 532% gain in the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Arcos Dorados Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. In the last three years, Arcos Dorados Holdings's free cash flow amounted to 41% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

Neither Arcos Dorados Holdings's ability to handle its total liabilities nor its interest cover gave us confidence in its ability to take on more debt. But its EBIT growth rate tells a very different story, and suggests some resilience. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that Arcos Dorados Holdings is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Arcos Dorados Holdings you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

