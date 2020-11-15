Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Third-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Next Year

It's been a good week for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest third-quarter results, and the shares gained 7.6% to US$4.67. Revenues of US$467m were in line with expectations, although statutory losses per share were US$0.14, some 12% smaller than was expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:ARCO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 15th 2020

After the latest results, the seven analysts covering Arcos Dorados Holdings are now predicting revenues of US$2.40b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a solid 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Arcos Dorados Holdings is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.17 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.40b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.20 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a real cut to EPS estimates.

The consensus price target held steady at US$6.34, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Arcos Dorados Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$7.89 and the most bearish at US$5.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Arcos Dorados Holdings shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Arcos Dorados Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 13%, well above its historical decline of 2.9% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 23% per year. So although Arcos Dorados Holdings' revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Arcos Dorados Holdings. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Arcos Dorados Holdings' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Arcos Dorados Holdings going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Arcos Dorados Holdings , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

