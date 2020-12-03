Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2020

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ARCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.93, the dividend yield is 2.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARCO was $4.93, representing a -40.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.30 and a 68.77% increase over the 52 week low of $2.92.

ARCO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). ARCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.68. Zacks Investment Research reports ARCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -279.28%, compared to an industry average of -2.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

