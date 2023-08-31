Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc - (ARCO) Price Target Increased by 6.94% to 12.97

The average one-year price target for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc - (NYSE:ARCO) has been revised to 12.97 / share. This is an increase of 6.94% from the prior estimate of 12.13 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.88% from the latest reported closing price of 10.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 230 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 13.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARCO is 0.43%, a decrease of 4.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.33% to 108,952K shares. The put/call ratio of ARCO is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nuveen Asset Management holds 15,821K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,705K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCO by 91.82% over the last quarter.

GTDDX - INVESCO Developing Markets Fund holds 9,318K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,912K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,194K shares, representing a decrease of 48.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCO by 811.73% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 8,812K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TEMRX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Fund Retail Class holds 6,893K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Background Information

Arcos Dorados is the world's largest independent McDonald's franchisee, operating the largest quick service restaurant chain in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has the exclusive right to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 Latin

