ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $ARCO Reports Quarterly Earnings

ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS ($ARCO) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.28 per share, beating estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $1,144,220,000, missing estimates of $1,175,238,900 by $-31,018,900.
ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 3,851,704 shares (+40.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,040,405
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,202,926 shares (-23.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,037,301
- COMPASS GROUP LLC removed 2,151,407 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,760,269
- FOURTH SAIL CAPITAL LP removed 1,829,223 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,950,824
- ABSOLUTE GESTAO DE INVESTIMENTOS LTDA. removed 1,792,704 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,050,885
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 1,606,821 shares (+96.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,697,656
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 1,223,260 shares (+88.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,905,332
