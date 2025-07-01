Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (Symbol: ARCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.04, changing hands as high as $8.06 per share. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARCO's low point in its 52 week range is $6.66 per share, with $10.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.04.

