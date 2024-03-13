Arcos Dorados Falls 7% Following Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of restaurant chain operator Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) are falling more than 7 percent Wednesday morning following fourth-quarter results.

The company's net income was nearly flat at $55.78 million or $0.26 per share for the fourth quarter compared with $54.49 million or $0.26 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenues for the quarter were $1.175 billion, up 15.4% from $1.019 billion in the prior year period.

ARCO, currently at $11.01, has traded in the range of $7.02 - $13.20 in the last 1 year.

