Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Unveils Strong Q4 Comps and '24 View

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. ARCO released updates on its performance ahead of the scheduled quarterly earnings announcement in March 2024.



The company reported robust systemwide comparable sales growth in the fourth quarter of 2023 and for the full year ending Dec 31, 2023. ARCO also provided guidance for restaurant openings and total capital expenditures for 2024.



ARCO had a robust year-end, driven by its Three D’s Strategy of Digital, Delivery and Drive-thru. Digital channels contributed 53% to ARCO's systemwide sales in the fourth quarter. The company's mobile app transformed into an e-commerce platform, enhancing engagement with customers. This resulted in increased visit frequency and market share gains. The Loyalty Program also experienced growth, surpassing three million members by the end of 2023.

Systemwide Comparable Sales

During the fourth quarter of 2023, systemwide comparable sales increased 32.4% compared with 35.7% in the year-ago period. Total revenue also saw a substantial increase of 15.4% compared with the prior-year quarter.



Brazil’s systemwide comparable sales rose 6.2% year-over-year compared with a rise of 21.9% a year ago. Despite facing a challenging comparison in October, Brazil's sales rebounded strongly in November and December, achieving double-digit comparable sales growth.



North Latin American Division or NOLAD's systemwide comparable sales grew 5.4% year-over-year compared with a rise of 19.6% reported in the prior-year quarter. Mexico and the French West Indies contributed strongly to the quarter’s sales growth. This was partially offset by the impact of social unrest in Panama during the quarter.



Systemwide comparable sales at the South Latin American Division (SLAD) saw a significant 94.7% year-over-year increase compared with a surge of 75.3% a year ago. Digital sales, in constant currency, rose by almost 65%, including a notable 50% increase in Delivery sales for the quarter. Identifiable sales contributed 21% to total sales during the quarter.

Restaurants Opening

In 2023, the company opened 81 Experience of the Future (EOTF) restaurants, including 72 free-standing units. Notably, 50 of these openings were in Brazil and an even number of openings between NOLAD and SLAD.



For 2024, the company anticipates opening 80 to 90 EOTF restaurants, with about 90% being free-standing units.

Capital Expenditures

In 2023, the company's total capital expenditures aligned with the guidance of $350 million. This figure includes all openings, modernizations, optimizations, and maintenance in the restaurant portfolio, along with investments in the Digital platform and back-office systems.



The company expects total capital expenditures in the range of $300-$350 million for 2024. It plans to fund these expenditures with available cash and cash generated from operations.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



Arcos Dorados’ shares have surged 49.9% in the past year compared with the

Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry’s growth of 1.6%. The company has been benefiting from strong comparable sales growth across its systems, robust digital sales and new restaurant openings.

Arcos Dorados currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.